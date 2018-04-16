Kamie Ethridge, the head coach at Northern Colorado the past four years, earned an Olympic gold medal as a player in 1988 and won an NCAA title playing for Texas.

PULLMAN — Kamie Ethridge, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, has been hired to take over the women’s basketball program at Washington State.

Ethridge, the head coach at Northern Colorado the past four years, earned an Olympic gold medal as a player in 1988 and won an NCAA title playing for Texas. She was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2002.

The 53-year-old had an 83-44 record at Northern Colorado, and was coming off a 26-7 season in which she was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year and got the Bears into the NCAA tournament. Before UNC, she served as an assistant coach at Kansas State, Vanderbilt and Northern Illinois.

• Former Mariners great Ken Griffey Jr., headlines the Washington State Sports Hall of Fame induction class for 2018. Others in the class are Mike Price (WSU football coach), Reuben Mayes (WSU football), George Karl (Sonics coach), Alfred Johnson (jockey), Kelly Blair LaBounty (Olympic heptathlete), Louisa Mazzuca (softball pitcher) and Dan Dugdale (baseball owner).

• Track athletes Gerry Lindgren from Rogers High in Spokane and Patsy (Walker) Pointer from Yelm were the athletes named to the WIAA Hall of Fame.

• Washington’s baseball game against Seattle University at Bannerwood Park scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of field conditions.

• For the eighth time this season, Carter Hart of Everett has been named the goaltender of the week in the Western Hockey League. In three playoff games, he went 3-0 with a 1.41 goals-against average, stopping 112 of 116 shots.

• Jessica Mangrobang of Gonzaga is the first-day leader of the women’s West Coast Conference golf championship with a 1-over 73 at Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee, Calif. The Zags are third as a team, six strokes behind leader Pepperdine. In the men’s WCC championship at the same site, Gonzaga’s Nick Nolan is tied for fourth after a 2-under 70. The Zags are tied for fifth as a team.

• Seattle U’s Vendela From is tied for the lead with a 2-under 69 in the Western Athletic Conference women’s championship at The Legacy Resort in Phoenix. The Redhawks are second as a team, two strokes behind Grand Canyon.

• Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich, a senior out of Puyallup High, was named the pitcher of the week in the Pac-12 after recording 10 strikeouts in six innings.

• Seattle U took both the softball hitter and pitcher weekly awards in the WAC. Maddy Kristjanson had two homers, a double and three RBI while hitting .455 in three games. Andie Larkins got the pitching award for 1.24 ERA over 111/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. SU’s Dalton Hurd was the baseball hitter of the week in the WAC after going 11 for 19.