Elena Tsineke scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 to play, and eighth-seeded South Florida defeated No. 9 seed Washington State 57-54 on Sunday night in Austin, Texas.

WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 18 points to lead the Cougars. Johanna Teder added 16 points with four made 3-pointers. Center Bella Murekatete had six points and eight rebounds.

Washington State wraps up its season at 12-12.

South Florida (19-3) moves on to play Mercado Region No. 1 seed N.C. State.