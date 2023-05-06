PULLMAN — Washington State’s basketball program picked up a commitment from combo guard Adam Njie, a highly regarded recruit in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-2 Njie, who plays at Cardinal Hayes High in the Bronx, New York, announced his decision Saturday over social media.

He is a three-star prospect — bordering on a four-star ranking — and the No. 144-rated recruit in his class nationally, according to 247Sports.com. Njie is a top-15 combo guard in the country and a top-10 high-school recruit in New York, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

WSU’s first addition of the 2024 class, Njie becomes the Cougars’ No. 9-ranked recruit since 2000, per 247Sports. Njie is an advanced ballhandler and well-rounded scorer who can knock down jumpers and drive to the basket. He might be an instant starter at the collegiate level.

Njie, who held offers from nine high-major programs, announced May 2 that he was considering five schools — WSU, Seton Hall, Miami, Mississippi State and Arizona State. Njie told 247Sports that he chose the Cougs “because the coaches are very genuine.”

WSU hoped Njie would reclassify and join the team this year.

“Me and my family felt it was best to stay in 2024,” Njie told 247Sports. “For next season, (WSU coaches) explained that I would come in as a freshman, play lots of minutes and potentially start.”

Njie surpassed the 1,000-point career mark this past season in his first year at Cardinal Hayes. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 assists and three rebounds per game. Njie played the first two seasons of his high school career at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

The Cougars extended an offer in June 2022. WSU coach Kyle Smith and assistant Jim Shaw have been recruiting Njie “over the past few years,” 247Sports reported.

Njie has been a standout player this spring while playing against elite competition on the travel-ball circuit. He is averaging nine points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 66% from the field, 50% from three-point range and 88% from the foul line.