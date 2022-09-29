PULLMAN — Myles Rice, a second-year guard at Washington State, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will be sidelined indefinitely as he battles cancer.

“Sometimes we never understand why, but we must trust God’s plan,” Rice wrote, sharing the news through WSU’s Twitter account. “Recently I received some devastating news that I have been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will interrupt my 2022-23 basketball season.”

WSU fans and countless others gave Rice an outpouring of support after the announcement was published Thursday evening. Less than two hours later, his gofundme.com page had already raised over $1,000 in donations out of a $60,000 goal to help fund his battle.

“I will beat this heinous disease and will use my success to be a positive inspiration and uplifting testimony for others,” Rice wrote. “My diagnosis has made me desire to dedicate even more of my time and energy to my family’s non-profit organization, The S.O.L.O Center (Supporting Overcoming Life’s Obstacles).

“I am so thankful to have family and friends that will support me mentally and spiritually during this critical time because I know some people are not so lucky. I’m aware I cannot carry this burden by myself, so I’m accepting all prayers and all well wishes as WE beat this.”

Rice, 19, redshirted last season and was in line to contend for a playing role this year in WSU’s backcourt. The Columbia, South Carolina, native played his high-school ball in the Atlanta area and spent his senior season at Sandy Creek High in Tyrone, Georgia. He came to WSU in 2021 as a three-star recruit and one of the top-50 point guards in his class, according to 247Sports.com. WSU coaches were high on Rice’s potential as a floor general and expected the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder to be a key contributor early in his career.

“A special acknowledgment to the Cougar Family, which has been nothing but amazing to my family and me during this difficult time,” Rice wrote, also thanking Pullman Regional and Cancer Care Northwest for making “this process less stressful.

“I appreciate all the love and support I have received so far and look forward to the day when I RING THE (victory) BELL,” Rice wrote.

The news comes three days after WSU center Dishon Jackson announced that he will be sidelined indefinitely as he works through an unspecified medical issue.