PULLMAN — A year ago, Adrame Diongue became one of the top-rated recruits in Washington State men’s basketball history. After just one season with the program, the center is on his way out.

Diongue has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday.

The 7-foot, 190-pound Diongue was the Cougs’ prized recruit of the 2022 class.

The Senegal native came to WSU as a four-star recruit and the No. 43-ranked prep prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He signed with the Cougars last May, choosing the program over offers from Kansas, Illinois, Washington and Mississippi State, among others. Diongue, out of Arizona Compass Prep, was WSU’s second-highest rated recruit since 2000, per 247Sports.com.

Diongue was WSU’s primary backup option at center last season, averaging 6.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances. A rangy and athletic big man, Diongue had some bright moments as a defender, rebounder and rim-protector. He recorded 1.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, and totaled 12 blocked shots.

The Cougs expected Diongue to adopt an expanded role next season and eventually develop into a Pac-12 standout. Instead, he’s looking to fulfill his potential elsewhere. Meanwhile, WSU’s frontcourt will be searching for answers.

Advertising

The Cougars are still awaiting word from All-Pac-12 center Mouhamed Gueye, who is testing the NBA draft waters. Gueye recently told The Spokesman-Review that he’s leaning toward beginning his pro career — especially if he receives a draft guarantee. ESPN projects Gueye to be selected in the second round of next month’s draft.

WSU also lost center Dishon Jackson to the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Jackson made 19 starts between 2020-22, but missed this past season with an undisclosed medical issue. He signed with Charlotte last month.

As of now, the Cougars only have two post players on their roster, and both of them are Division I newcomers. Four-star prep recruit Rueben Chinyelu, an NBA Academy Africa product, will join the team this fall. Oscar Cluff, a juco All-American from Cochise College (Arizona), signed with WSU in November.

Diongue put his name into the NCAA’s version of a free-agency market at the latest possible moment — Thursday was the deadline for undergraduates to enter the portal.

“Rosters are starting to fill up and, not to jinx it, but the portal closes tonight at midnight for guys being able to transfer and play immediately,” WSU coach Kyle Smith told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday afternoon. “So, everyone is kinda sitting on pins and needles, hoping no one comes in at the last second.”

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for Smith, whose roster has experienced significant turnover. Diongue is the sixth WSU player to enter the portal since the season ended.

Advertising

Forward DJ Rodman, who appeared in 111 games at WSU over the past four seasons, committed to USC earlier this week. Guard TJ Bamba, a team captain and the Cougs’ leading scorer last year, transferred to Villanova. Reserve center Jack Wilson signed with Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still in the portal.

WSU lands pair of transfers

Isaac Jones, who played a starring role last season for Idaho’s basketball team, is staying on the Palouse for his final season of eligibility.

The All-Big Sky forward signed with Washington State on Friday.

Jones comes to WSU as a four-star transfer recruit and the No. 9-ranked player in the portal at his position, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder was named newcomer of the year in the Big Sky and captured all-conference second-team honors last season after averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Jones finished second in the Big Sky and 36th nationally in scoring. He set a career high with 42 points (19 of 26 shooting) against Sacramento State on Jan. 5. Jones led the conference in blocks (35) and ranked second in the Big Sky with 11 double-doubles. The Spanaway, Washington, native topped the conference in field-goal percentage at 62.9% – ninth nationally.

Jones is at his best in the paint. He’s a lengthy, sturdy rim-protector and skilled post-up scorer who uses his strength to push past defenders and get to the rim. But he also boasts impressive coordination and foot speed in one-on-one matchups underneath the basket. Jones shot just 6 of 19 from 3-point range, but showed some flashes from midrange.

Advertising

The Cougars needed a recruiting victory for their frontcourt, and they secured a significant win with the addition of Jones, who seems poised to claim a starting job next season.

“Isaac is the addition we need to become the best version we can be,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a news release. “He adds length, skill and feel to our frontcourt. He can play inside and out, has a great shooting touch, plays unselfish and is easy to play with. … He is someone you can play through on the offensive end and (he) makes others better.

“Isaac provides an emotional and social maturity to our team with his veteran experience,” Smith added. “He’s relishing the opportunity to get the Cougs to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Isaiah Watts, a 6-3 combo guard, also joined the program Friday.

Watts played four seasons at West Seattle High, earning All-Metro League honors twice. He spent a postgraduate season at South Kent School in Connecticut, helping the team win the New England Prep School AAA championship and earn a berth to the 2023 National Prep Championships.

A three-star prospect (247), Watts committed to Seton Hall in November, but reopened his recruitment April 27.

Sponsored

“Isaiah is another in-state home run for the Cougs,” Smith said. “He is someone we have watched closely over the last couple of years and we are thrilled when he became available. He is a long, rangy guard with a good feel for how to play the game. He can dribble, pass, drive, cut and shoot at a high level. A year of prep school … allowed him to mature physically, academically and emotionally.”

Watts is the son of Donald Watts, a former Washington Huskies standout who led the Pac-10 in 3-point percentage in 1998-99. Isaiah Watts’ grandfather is Slick Watts, who played guard for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1973-78.

“Isaiah comes from great basketball bloodlines,” Smith said. “As a Washington native, he’ll bring great pride and enthusiasm to the Palouse.”