Washington State will retire basketball player Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey in a ceremony Jan. 18 in Pullman, Cougar athletic director Patrick Chun announced Monday.

The jersey will be retired in a ceremony at halftime of the WSU-Oregon State game at Beasley Coliseum.

The No. 1 jersey worn by Thompson during his three seasons in Pullman will join the No. 55 worn by Steve Puidokas as the only two retired jerseys in the WSU men’s basketball program. Thompson becomes just the seventh person at WSU to have his number retired in any sport, joining football’s Mel Hein and Jack Thompson, and baseball’s Buck Bailey, Bobo Brayton and John Olerud.

In three seasons, Thompson became WSU’s third all-time leading scorer, averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while draining a school-record 242 three-pointers. He was the 11th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2011 NBA draft.

Women’s golf

Washington opened its second tournament of the fall season at the Molly Collegiate Invitational in Portland and sits in fifth place heading into Tuesday’s final round. UW is at 26-over 602 (305-297), and senior Alice Duan moved up 35 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for sixth in the second of two rounds Monday.

Duan opened the day with a 7-over 79 but she bounced back with a 4-under 68.

Women’s soccer

Mason Minder and Sophia Chilczuk, who helped Seattle Pacific to a pair of shutout road victories to open league play, received the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards.

Minder was Defensive Player of the Week and Chilczuk the GNAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Minder, a senior defender, started for the first time this season and sparked the two shutouts. Chilczuk scored a goal in each game.

Volleyball

One day after helping No. 8 Washington snap No. 1 Stanford’s 26-match Pac-12 winning streak, senior Kara Bajema was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third straight week.

The Huskies stumbled in their Pac-12 opener, falling in four sets at Washington State despite 19 kills from Bajema. But the Huskies responded in a big way by upsetting the Cardinal and winning in Maples Pavilion for the first time since 2007.

Bajema had 17 kills against Stanford and hit .302, adding 10 digs and five blocks.

Cross country

Seattle Pacific’s Kaylee Mitchell was named the GNAC’s top female of the week in her sport for the second week in a row. Mitchell won the Capital Cross Challenge meet Saturday in Sacramento, Calif., beating 321 other runners to the finish line.