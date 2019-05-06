Washington State and Gonzaga will both be represented at the upcoming NBA G League Elite Camp, set for May 12-14 in Chicago.

The Cougars’ Robert Franks and CJ Elleby, and the Bulldogs’ Josh Perkins, have chosen to attend the inaugural three-day scouting event at Quest Multisport, designed to give NBA hopefuls and top G League prospects more exposure leading up to the 2019 NBA draft.

The camp field includes 40 draft-eligible college players and 40 more players who spent the 2018-19 season in the G League.

The Chicago-based event, held in front of NBA coaches, scouts and executives, will be a good opportunity for all three players to showcase their skills.

Franks and Perkins, both seniors last season, haven’t appeared on many mock draft boards in recent months, but will likely pursue professional basketball regardless of whether their names are called in the draft.

Elleby, one of the Pac-12’s top freshmen last season, is testing the draft waters and could still return to the Cougars next season as long as he withdraws his name from the draft before the May 29 deadline.

Advertising

The Seattle product recently hired an agent and already has gone through multiple workouts with NBA teams. Elleby has worked out with the Celtics and Rockets already and was scheduled to work out for the 76ers on Monday. The forward has a few more workouts scheduled for later in the week.

Elleby was WSU’s second-leading scorer in 2018-19, averaging 14.7 points a game, and was second on the team with 7.1 rebounds a game. He was outdone only by Franks, who scored a Pac-12-leading 21.6 points a game and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game. Elleby was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshmen team while Franks earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Perkins started all 37 games he played in as a senior, recording 234 assists on the season and breaking the program record previously held by Matt Santangelo. His 712 career assists also rank third in the WCC.