The Utes beat WSU for the 17th straight time in Salt Lake City, dating to 1946. CJ Elleby scored 21 points for the Cougars, who have lost six in a row.

SALT LAKE CITY — Timmy Allen scored 15 points and collected nine rebounds and Both Gach had 14 points to lead Utah to an 88-70 victory over Washington State in a Pac-12 basketball game Saturday night.

Utah (8-8 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) ended a two-game losing skid and beat the Cougars for the 17th consecutive time in Salt Lake City, dating to 1946.

CJ Elleby scored 21 points and Isaiah Wade added 12 to lead Washington State, which has lost six in a row. The Cougars (7-9, 0-3) have dropped all nine games they have played outside Pullman this season.

Washington State’s leading scorer, Robert Franks, missed his fourth consecutive game while recovering from a hip bruise. The senior forward from Vancouver, Wash., did not travel with the Cougars to Boulder, Colo., or Salt Lake City. Franks is averaging 22.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.

Without him, the Cougars looked lost on offense.

Parker Van Dyke’s two baskets sparked a 15-0 run that gave the Utes a 26-11 lead. Washington State opened a door for the decisive run by missing eight straight shots and committing three turnovers over a 4½ minute stretch.

“One guy can’t beat these teams and so they are going to have to understand how to play together, how to grow together, how to share the ball together and that’s the key to it,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said. “The good thing is, they figured it out in the last 12 minutes and we can take it back home and continue to build off of it because it was not pretty in the first 30-35 minutes of this game and we did not play well at all.”

Coach Romar posts his 400th victory

SAN DIEGO – The Pepperdine Waves were coming off three-point losses in their previous two games and coach Lorenzo Romar had an uneasy feeling against San Diego.

“Well, here we go again fellas,” former Washington Huskies coach Romar remembers telling his team. “Let’s finish this one.”

The Waves did just that, giving Romar his 400th career coaching victory.

Sophomore guard Colbey Ross scored a career-high 27 points and Kameron Edwards added a season-high 23 for the Waves, who dominated the last four minutes to hand the Toreros their first home loss this season, 76-71.

The Waves were coming off three-point losses at home against San Francisco and at Santa Clara, games in which they had the lead.

“We had been in those,” said Romar, who is in the first year of his second stint with Pepperdine. “As I joked in the game with our guys, we’ve had a lot of practice in these. We’ve just got to finally figure out the last part, to win it, and the guys did that tonight.”

Romar improved to 400-293 in his 22nd season as a college coach at Pepperdine, Saint Louis and Washington. He had a 298-196 record in 15 seasons at UW.

Notes

• Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, KZ Okpala added 21 points and nine rebounds and Stanford downed visiting Arizona State 85-71 to earn its first Pac-12 victory.

Daejon Davis, a graduate of Garfield High in Seattle, had 13 points and nine assists for the Cardinal (8-8, 1-3 Pac-12), which has won seven of eight at home against Arizona State.

Luguentz Dort scored 16 points for the Sun Devils (11-5, 2-2), who have lost three of five.

• Chase Jeter collected 23 points and nine rebounds to help Arizona win 87-65 at California (5-11, 0-4 Pac-12).

Arizona (13-4, 4-0) has won its last six games.

• Cam Reddish made an open three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lead No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Florida State 80-78.

Duke played the second half without standout freshman Zion Williamson, who left after getting poked in the eye late in the first half. He had double vision and didn’t return after having 11 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he hoped Williamson can play Monday against Syracuse.

• Unranked Louisville beat No. 12 North Carolina 83-62, the worst home loss in coach Roy Williams’ 16 seasons with the Tar Heels.

“We never really got into the game,” Hall of Famer Williams said. “I’d like to give you a brilliant answer as to why, but I can’t give you that brilliant answer.”