PULLMAN — Ahmed Ali, a point guard on the Washington State men’s basketball team, has left the program.

Ali, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound guard, transferred to WSU from Eastern Florida State College last season and started 24 of 32 games for the Cougars.

He averaged 7.3 points a game and 1.8 rebounds, and he held one of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the Pac-12, at 2.4.

LITTLE LEAGUE

• Despite two doubles from Blake Skinner, who now has four doubles in two tournament games, North Bothell dropped a 5-2 decision to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in the Little League World Series Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, Calif. Coeur d’Alene scored five runs in the second inning and North Bothell, now 1-1 in the regional, couldn’t recover.

GOLF

• John Von Lossow (72) of Union and Keith Crimp (73) of Ellensburg were the two qualifiers for the U.S. Senior Amateur out of sectional qualifying at the 6,265-yard, par-72 Sunland Golf and Country Club course in Sequim.

• Liam Kendregan of Sand Point Country Club in Seattle took second in the Pacific Northwest PGA Assistants Championship. His 71-69—140 at the 6,568-yard, par-71 Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Ore., was worth $875, falling two strokes behind Colin Inglis of Emerald Valley in Creswell, Ore.

GONZAGA

• Katie Hinrichs, originally from Pullman, has been hired as an assistant volleyball coach for the Zags. She spent the past two seasons as associate head coach at Montana State and before that spent time working on the staff at Washington State. She played collegiately at Lewis-Clark State.