PULLMAN — Redshirt fifth-year senior Krystal Leger-Walker sent Beasley Coliseum into pandemonium Friday night against UCLA, as the point guard from New Zealand converted a three-point play with 1.7 seconds remaining to give the Washington State women’s basketball team a 66-65 victory over the Bruins.

Leger-Walker crashed the glass and collected a loose-ball rebound after her sister, Charlisse Leger-Walker, missed a potential tying shot.

Krystal Leger-Walker made her way between three Bruins to pick up the basketball, then flipped up a shot as she drew contact. The ball tapped off the corner of the square and fell perfectly into the basket to tie the score at 65 with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Krystal Leger-Walker collected herself and knocked down the go-ahead free throw to close out scoring.

With the victory, Washington State improves to 15-8 overall and 7-5 in Pac-12 play.

Krystal Leger-Walker scored 22 points on 7-for-14 shooting and made all five of her free throws.

Ula Motuga added 12 points for WSU.

Charisma Osborne scored 23 points for UCLA (10-8, 5-5)

Arizona State beats No. 6 Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jade Loville scored 27 points, Mael Gilles added 19 and two big free throws, and Arizona State withstood a late rally to knock off No. 6 Arizona 81-77.

The Sun Devils dominated through three quarters, building a 14-point lead while keeping the Wildcats mostly in check.

Arizona rallied behind its defense, holding Arizona State without a field goal for nearly five minutes to cut the lead to three.

Arizona State answered with a quick 8-0 run to go up 78-75 with 1:25 left, but Arizona’s Shaina Pellington made two free throws and scored in transition after an Arizona State turnover to cut the lead to one.

The Sun Devils missed two shots on the next possession and Arizona got the ball to Pellington, but she was called for an offensive foul.

Giles then hit two free throws and Pellington shot an airball three-pointer with three seconds left.

Loville sealed it by hitting one of two free throws. Arizona State went 31 for 34 from the free-throw line in a foul-filled game.

Pellington finished with 30 points and Cate Reese added 18 for Arizona.

Arizona State beat the Wildcats 66-64 in overtime last season.

Stanford cruises

STANFORD, Calif. — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 victory over Utah.

Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) extended its conference winning streak to 26 games.

• Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 Oregon beat host Oregon State 74-66.

• Peanut Tuitele scored 15 points to help Colorado win 73-56 at California.