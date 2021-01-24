CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State women’s basketball team beat Oregon State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday, posting its first season sweep of the Beavers in a decade.

WSU trailed 75-74 when Cherilyn Molina stepped to the line for two free throws. She made the first to tie the score and teammate Ula Motuga got the offensive rebound when Molina’s second free throw missed.

The Cougars got the ball to freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker and she made a 15-footer jumper with 37 seconds left that proved to be the winning basket.

Motuga blocked a shot by Aleah Goodman and the Beavers had a final chance when they inbounded with 2.3 seconds left, but Goodman’s shot from the left corner hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

Krystal Leger-Walker, Charlisse’s older sister, scored 23 points to lead the Cougars (8-4 overall, 6-4 Pac-12). Charlisse scored 22 points and Molina had a career-high 15.

Goodman led the Beavers (3-5, 1-5) with 33 points.

Washington State returns to Pullman for back-to-back games against No. 5 Stanford.