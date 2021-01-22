EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and the 13th-ranked Oregon women’s basketball team beat Washington State 58-50 on Friday night.

Washington State’s Cherilyn Molina made a three-pointer to tie the score at 44 with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining.

WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4 overall, 5-4 Pac-12) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went into the game ranked second among freshmen nationally in scoring (19.7 per game) and leads the Pac-12 in steals (3.0). No freshman woman has finished a season as the conference’s leading scorer.

Krystal Leger-Walker, Charlisse’s sister, made a three-pointer to spark a 12-0 run that made the score 12-2 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. Washington State didn’t trail again until Angela Dugalic made a layup to give the Ducks a 40-38 lead with 9:33 left in the game. The Cougars, who led for nearly 28 minutes Friday, led for 31 minutes in a 69-65 loss to Oregon (10-3, 8-3) on Dec. 21.

The Cougars have lost three in a row since they beat then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10, helping them make their first appearance in the AP poll at No. 25. WSU lost overtime games at USC and at No. 6 UCLA before Friday’s setback.

Oregon’s Nyara Sabally left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left-ankle injury but returned, with a noticeable limp, midway through the period. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, and the younger sister of Satou — the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft out of Oregon — sat out each of the last two seasons due to ACL injuries to her right knee.