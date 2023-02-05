PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team got back to its winning ways at Beasley Coliseum on Sunday with a 70-60 victory over California, giving Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge her 150th career Division I win.

Junior Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with a game-high 25 points, shooting 9-of-18 from the field, including four three-pointers.

Leger-Walker’s 25-point performance moved her past Jazmine Perkins (2008-12) for 11th on Washington State’s all-time scoring list with 1,295 career points. Leger-Walker needs 69 points to move past Camille Thompson (1,333 pts; 1990-94) and enter the top 10 on WSU’s all-time scoring list.

“It’s incredibly hard to win in this league and this was a hard-fought game,” Ethridge said. “Cal just would not give up. I thought we had a great third quarter and got some separation, but it’s hard to close out a game.”

With the win, Washington State improves to 16-7 overall and 6-6 in the Pac-12.

Sophomore Tara Wallack also joined Leger-Walker in the double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Washington State shot 45.8% percent while California shot 44.9%. The Cougars outscored Cal 34-24 in points in the paint.