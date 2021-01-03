The Washington State women’s basketball team continued to roll on the road, as the Cougars got double-doubles from junior Ula Motuga and freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker en route to a 76-63 victory Sunday at Colorado.

The win gives WSU its third straight Pac-12 Conference road win for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Washington State (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is off to its best start since the 2014-15 season, when it opened the year at 8-1.

The Cougars had eight players score in the victory, led by redshirt senior Krystal Leger-Walker, who scored a career-best 25 points.

The elder Leger-Walker sister was one of three Washington State players to score in double digits. Her younger sister, freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker, and junior Ula Motuga rounded out the trio, as each player recorded their first career double-double. The youngest Leger-Walker sister had 16 points and 10 assists, while Motuga pulled down 15 rebounds and scored 11 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod led the way for Colorado (4-5, 2-4) with 17 points, Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and six rebounds, and Frida Formann scored 14.

After Colorado took an early 8-4 lead, Washington State responded by scoring the last 11 points of the first quarter on a 13-0 run and never looked back, a late Colorado rally would stall when the Buffs closed the game to seven points with under a minute left.