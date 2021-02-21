PULLMAN — Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 22 points to lead the Washington State women’s basketball team to a 68-55 victory over Utah on Sunday.

The Cougars (10-10 overall, 8-10 Pac-12) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Bella Murekatete scored 12 points and Johanna Teder added 11 for WSU. Krystal Leger-Walker, Charlisse’s older sister, matched her career high with 11 assists.

Peyton McFarland led the Utes (5-15, 4-15) with 14 points.

WSU shot 42.1%, compared with 39.2% for Utah.

The Cougars took much better care of the ball. They made 10 turnovers, leading to 12 points for Utah. The Utes made 18 turnovers, leading to 25 WSU points.

The Cougars led 26-14 after the first quarter and were ahead by 22 in the fourth quarter.

WSU ends its regular season Sunday with a home game against Washington.