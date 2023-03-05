LAS VEGAS — Cinderella has been crowed.

The seventh-seeded Washington State women upset fifth-seed UCLA 65-61 to win the program’s first Pac-12 tournament championship on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points, while Bella Murekatete added 21 to finish the Cougars’ (23-10) run that saw them knock off second-seeded Utah on Thursday and third-seeded Colorado on Friday.

The two teams traded leads 13 times, but the Cougars took control with a layup from Murekatete early in the fourth quarter and didn’t let go.

Leger-Walker made a free throw with 22 seconds remaining to put WSU ahead by three points. The Cougars defense did the rest.

Astera Tuhina blocked a 3-point attempt and Leger-Walker forced a heldball with 5 seconds left, giving possession back to the Cougars.

Tara Wallack made 1 of 2 free throw attempt to push the lead to four points and seal the win.

This story will be updated.