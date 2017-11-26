Malachi Flynn scored 24 points and Robert Franks added 22 to lead the Washington State men’s basketball team to a 93-86 victory over San Diego State in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

FULLERTON, Calif. – Malachi Flynn scored 24 points and Robert Franks added 22 to lead the Washington State men’s basketball team to a 93-86 victory over San Diego State in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy tournament Sunday.

It was the first tournament victory for WSU (6-0) since the 2009 Great Alaska Shootout.

The Aztecs (5-2) led 73-64 with 8:25 to play, but WSU answered with a 25-9 run.

Flynn, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, added six assists and had one turnover. For the season, Flynn has 28 assists and a mere four turnovers.

The Cougars were 22 of 25 (88 percent) from the free-throw line, compared with 12 of 20 (60 percent) for the Aztecs.

WSU made 13 of 28 three-point attempts (46.4 percent). San Diego State made 8 of 30 three-point shots (26.7 percent).

WSU women

• The Washington State women’s team used a big third quarter to beat Rutgers 63-60 in the fifth-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.

WSU (3-4) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but outscored the Scarlet Knights (5-2) by a 23-10 margin in the third quarter.