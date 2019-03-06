Robert Franks scored 16 points with seven rebounds but Washington State lost 72-61 to Oregon.

PULLMAN — Paul White scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds and Oregon defeated Washington State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points and seven assists for the Ducks (18-12, 9-8 Pac-12). Victor Bailey Jr. had 14 points in shooting 4 of 5 from three-point range.

Robert Franks scored 16 points with seven rebounds on 3-of-13 shooting for Washington State (11-19, 4-13). Marvin Cannon added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Oregon took control of the game with an 11-2 run late in the first half. A three-pointer from Louis King and back-to-back threes from Bailey sparked the run that gave the Ducks a 37-26 lead. Pritchard followed with a layup at the buzzer for Oregon, extending the lead to 11 at the break.

In the first five minutes of the second half, WSU committed five turnovers and went coreless. Bailey hit back-to-back threes for Oregon within 51 seconds for a 54-39 lead midway through the second half.

Oregon has only one game remaining as the Ducks look to position themselves as one of the top four seeds for Pac-12 tournament play.

Washington State has now lost four in a row with one game remaining. Since the Cougars are second to last in the Pac-12 standings they have no chance of moving up in seeding for the tournament.

Oregon is at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State is at home against Oregon State on Saturday.