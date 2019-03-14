Ernie Kent won’t return for a sixth season as Washington State’s men’s basketball coach, The Spokesman-Review learned Thursday through a source.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately, according to the source.

The Cougars went 11-21 overall and 4-15 in Kent’s fifth season in Pullman, finishing the year with the program’s largest ever loss in the Pac-12/10 Tournament – an 84-51 defeat to sixth-seeded Oregon Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kent was hired on March 31, 2014, replacing Ken Bone as WSU’s head coach. Former Athletic Director Bill Moos extended Kent’s contract in 2016, keeping Kent contracted to the Cougars through March 31, 2021.

