Three days after declaring for the NBA draft, Efe Abogidi said his goodbye to Washington State University.

Even if he withdraws from the draft pool, the big man won’t likely be returning to Pullman.

Abogidi entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal Friday and announced his decision on Twitter.

“Throughout the last two seasons, I’ve been extremely blessed and thankful to call Pullman my home,” he said during a video posted to his social media channels. “As a team, we have created a culture surrounding determination, selflessness and grit. We made history and exceeded expectations. I would never regret being a part of this team and family. Once a Coug, always a Coug.

“With that being said, I’ve decided that it’s best for me to start a new chapter in my life.”

Abogidi played a key role over the past two seasons in WSU’s rebuild under coach Kyle Smith. The 6-foot-10 Nigeria native started all 27 games as a true freshman last year, emerging as a fierce rim-protector and a bouncy rebounder with a workable offensive game. He averaged 8.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 blocks per game.

He improved his offensive efficiency and became a more disruptive defender this year, posting per-game averages of 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks — second in the Pac-12 — while starting 29 of 37 games during WSU’s best season in a decade.

Abogidi landed on the Pac-12’s all-freshman team last year and was an all-defensive team honorable mention this season. He wasn’t often at full strength this year because of an offseason knee injury.

Abogidi became one of the Cougars’ top 15 highest-ranking recruits of the past 20 years, per 247Sports.com, when he signed with WSU out of the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Chatter about his pro potential quickly started to surface as Abogidi’s length and athleticism impressed onlookers.

A strong sophomore campaign was enough to convince him to test the NBA draft waters. He’ll receiver feedback from the professionals and has until June 1 to pull out of the draft if he hopes to return to college.

Abogidi thanked the WSU community, his teammates and the Cougs’ staff during his farewell speech.

“You have all nurtured my success here at Washington State,” he said.

Assuming Abogidi has played his final game in crimson and gray, the Cougars have two big men remaining on their roster in Mouhamed Gueye and Dishon Jackson, both of whom are young with high ceilings.