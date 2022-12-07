PULLMAN — TJ Bamba scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Mouhamed Gueye added 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington State men beat Northern Kentucky 68-47 Wednesday night.

Justin Powell scored 11 points for Washington State (4-4).

Trevon Faulkner scored in the lane to give Northern Kentucky (5-5) its first lead at 8-7, but DJ Rodman answered with a basket 25 seconds later, starting a 10-2 run — including two three-pointers by Powell — that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Bamba made a runner in the lane, threw down a dunk and added a fast-break layup to give Washington State a 32-17 lead with 4:41 left in the first half and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

Faulkner led the Norse with 11 points. Marques Warrick added 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Bamba helped the Washington State defense keep Warrick, who went into the game averaging 21.6 points per game, in check. The junior, who scored 45 points against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 27, made his first field goal with 6:20 to play to make it 57-34.

Washington State shot 63% from the field and made 5 of 9 from three-point range in the first half.

• Tyreese Davis scored 14 points as the Eastern Washington men (4-5) beat winless Cal (0-10) on the road, 50-48.

WSU women improve to 7-1

The Cougars’ hot start to the season hit a speed bump in the first quarter against Portland (5-5).

The Cougars shot just 15.4% in the quarter and trailed 19-6. But the game ended like most have this season: a 69-63 WSU win.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led WSU (7-1) with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Notes

• Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and the No. 5 UConn men beat Florida 75-54 to improve to 10-0 for the first time since 2010-11.

• Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 16 Iowa women defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).