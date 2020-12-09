PULLMAN — Noah Williams scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Washington State rallied out of a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to edge Idaho 61-58 Wednesday night.
The Cougars (4-0) trailed Idaho (0-3) by as many as a 11 in the game and were down by nine in the second half when Williams kicked off a 19-0 run with four free throws. Andrej Jakimovski added a three-pointer and a drive back-to-back, tying the score at 36.
DJ Rodman grabbed a defensive board and turned it into a fast-break layup, then stole the ball and fed Williams on the break and Jakimovski made another three. Rodman made it 46-36 with a three-point play with 9:19 to play.
Isaac Bonton scored 12 for WSU with eight rebounds and Jakimovski scored 11.
Though trailing by 12 with 4:23 remaining, Idaho picked up consecutive three-pointers from Gabe Quinnett, DeAndre Robinson and Damen Thacker and cut the gap to 59-58 on a Scott Blakney dunk with 13 seconds left.
Robinson led the Vandals with 14 points and eight rebounds, Hunter-Jack Madden scored 13 points, Prosser’s Blakney 12. Quinnett and Thacker each had eight.
Blakney missed a final jumper and Jakimovski controlled the rebound.
WSU started a young lineup with three sophomores and two freshmen on the floor for the first time.
