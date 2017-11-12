Robert Franks collected 25 points and 11 rebounds to help the host Cougars beat Texas Southern 86-84.

PULLMAN – Robert Franks collected 25 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in regulation, Malachi Flynn added 19 points and eight assists, and Washington State overcame a 22-point deficit to beat Texas Southern 86-84 in overtime Sunday.

WSU guard Carter Skaggs scored six points in the final 2:04 of regulation, including two free throws to tie the score with 42 seconds left.

Washington State established the lead early in overtime with a three-pointer from Flynn. The former standout for Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma was a mere 2 of 11 from distance, but both makes came in overtime.

“I don’t think I made a shot in the first half, but you just have to come back and keep shooting,” Flynn said. “That’s just the mentality you need to have.”

Redshirt freshman Milan Acquaah added 12 points for Washington State (1-0), including a three-point play in overtime.

WSU won despite shooting 32.9 percent.

Franks was dialed in, though, making 5 of 7 three-point shots and all eight of his free throws.

“The biggest thing that was working for me is my teammates found me in the spots that I like,” said Franks, a 6-foot-7 forward from Vancouver, Wash. “I crashed the glass hard. Coach (Ernie) Kent has been hard on me lately in practice about crashing the glass, especially offensive boards.”

Donte Clark had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Texas Southern (0-2), which lost 97-69 at No. 18 Gonzaga on Friday.

The Tigers shot 62.5 percent in the first half, including 58.3 percent from three-point range.

In the second half, Texas Southern cooled to 37.9 percent.

“My hat’s off to them, but we have a lot of work to do, and it will be nice to get (forwards) Drick Bernstine and Jeff Pollard back because those are two experienced players we could have used tonight in this environment,” Kent said.

The Cougars host Seattle U on Wednesday.

Notes

• Allonzo Trier, who grew up in Seattle and calls it his hometown, scored 30 points as No. 3 Arizona raced past visiting Maryland-Baltimore County 103-78.

• Don Coleman scored 30 points to lead host California past Cal Poly 85-82.

• Michael Humphrey had 26 points and 18 rebounds as Stanford beat visiting Pacific 89-80.