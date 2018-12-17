Robert Franks had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Marvin Cannon added a career-high 23 points — he was 15 of 16 from the line — as the Cougars improved to 6-3 before a crowd announced at 1,673.

PULLMAN – Robert Franks contributed 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Washington State basketball team beat Rider 94-80 on Monday night.

Sophomore Marvin Cannon added a career-high 23 points, going 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and CJ Elleby had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Washington State (6-3).

WSU made 39 of 51 free throws, compared with 14 of 24 for Rider. It was a school record for free throws made by the Cougars, surpassing the mark of 38 set in a 1973 game against Santa Clara.

Jordan Allen scored 24 points for Rider (4-4) before a crowd announced at 1,673 that looked smaller.

“The students are gone, not a lot of people in the building and you have to generate your own energy and create a homecourt advantage to beat a team the caliber of Rider,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said

After being down 22-15 with 10 minutes left in the first half, WSU went on a 23-2 run spanning 6:07 for a 38-24 lead with 3:50 left in the first half.

The Cougars jumped on the Broncs with an 11-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half for a 56-35 lead. During the run, Cannon drove the lane for a two-handed slam and Elleby also had a powerful dunk.

The Broncs were down 81-74 with 2:40 remaining, but WSU secured the victory by making 11 free throws in the final 1:19.

“Coach Kent preached that them guys foul a lot, so we just tried to drive the ball and try to get fouls,” Cannon said.

Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Arizona State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt used a 12-day break for final exams to figure out how to play without freshman Darius Garland.

Saben Lee scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and sharpshooting Vanderbilt beat No. 18 Arizona State 81-65.

The Commodores (7-2) snapped an eight-game skid against ranked opponents.

They did it without Garland, a touted freshman who injured his left knee Nov. 23.

Arizona State has lost two of three.

“We got to get back home, get back to the drawing board, watch the film and see how we can be more effective offensively,” Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said.

Rob Edwards led Arizona State (8-2) with 14 points. Luguentz Dort came in as the fourth-highest freshman scorer in the nation, averaging 20.9 points, but he was limited to 10 points.

• Seven-footer Kylor Kelley set a school record with nine blocks and added 10 points and nine rebounds as host Oregon State beat Pepperdine 82-67.

Tres Tinkle had 21 points, seven assists and five steals for the Beavers (7-3).

The Waves (6-6) are coached by former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar.

• Senior guard Parker Van Dyke scored a career-high 20 points to help host Utah beat Florida A&M 93-64. The Utes (5-5) shot a season-best 59 percent from the field.

Notes

• Kansas, Duke and Tennessee were 1-2-3 for the second straight week in the men’s AP media poll.

Gonzaga, which lost 103-90 on Saturday at North Carolina, dropped four spots to No. 8.

• The Gonzaga women stayed at No. 21 this week.