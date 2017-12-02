It took seven games for it to happen, but the Washington State men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday. UC Davis beat the host Cougars 81-67.

TJ Shorts II scored 20 points, Chima Moneke had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and UC Davis defeated Washington State 81-67 .

Robert Franks, who is from Vancouver, Wash., led the Cougars (6-1) with 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting. Malachi Flynn, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, added 19 points. No other WSU player scored more than six points.

UC Davis (5-2) finished the first half on a 12-2 run for a 17-point lead. Moneke set the tone when he moved along the baseline and threw down a spectacular dunk.

Moneke had another dunk with 9:28 remaining in the second half, extending the Aggies’ lead back to 17 before a crowd of 3,183.

Shorts had a steal and an easy fast-break layup with one minute remaining in the game to punctuate the victory.

“Going forward, this is really just a booster for us, now it is on to the next one, I believe Wednesday at home,” Shorts said. “So this is just going to be a great confidence booster for us and get ready for the next one.”

Siler Schneider added 12 points for UC Davis.

“When they lock in on the defensive end like that, they’re awfully good,” Aggies coach Jim Les said of his team. “The other thing I thought we did is, we moved the ball really well on the offensive end, whether it was zone or man. We made them defend, which takes a little bit out of their ability to shoot the ball on the other end.”

Washington State, which returned home after winning the Wooden Legacy tournament last weekend in California, went 1 for 7 from three-point range in the first half.

Overall, WSU shot 42.1 percent, compared with 54.5 percent for UC Davis.

Franks and Flynn combined to make 10 of 20 three-point shots, but the rest of the team was 2 for 14 from long range.

UC Davis had a 37-29 rebounding advantage.

Flynn entered the game with 28 assists and a mere four turnovers for the season. He had five assists and five turnovers against UC Davis.

“We are not going to go undefeated during the whole year, so we just gotta kind of bounce back and get going again,” WSU coach Ernie Kent said.

The Cougars play at Idaho on Wednesday.