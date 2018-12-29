The Cougars, who open Pac-12 play Saturday at Washington, missed leading scorer Robert Franks, who has a hip injury. WSU is 7-6, but coach Ernie Kent says, “Our losses have been close games.”

SPOKANE – Santa Clara opened the season with four consecutive losses, but coach Herb Sendek said that was not the same team that took the floor against Washington State on Saturday.

Tahj Eaddy and Josip Vrankic each scored 16 points as the Broncos beat Washington State 79-71 in the nonconference finale for both teams before 2,723 at the Spokane Arena.

CJ Elleby and Marvin Cannon each scored 19 points for WSU (7-6), which has lost four of its past six and faces Washington in its Pac-12 opener Saturday in Seattle.

The Cougars played without leading scorer Robert Franks, out with a hip injury.

WSU coach Ernie Kent said the team’s mediocre 44.1 percent shooting was “a byproduct of not having Franks on the floor.”

“They did a good job (guarding) our shooters, and we gave them so many easy baskets. The play of Marvin Cannon was tremendous,” Kent said of the sophomore who made 6 of 7 shots.

Kent doesn’t sound discouraged.

“Our losses have been close games,” he said. “I’m proud of the way they played.”

Santa Clara (8-6) has won seven of its last eight.

No. 17 Arizona State loses to Princeton

TEMPE, Ariz. – Richmond Aririguzoh sank two free throws with 24.8 seconds remaining and Princeton held on to stun No. 17 Arizona State 67-66, a week after the Sun Devils had defeated then-No. 1 Kansas on the same floor.

The Tigers (7-5) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since a victory over then-No. 25 Harvard in 2012.

Arizona State (9-3) had three shots in the final seconds to win the game. But, as was the case most of the afternoon, the ball wouldn’t fall.

The Sun Devils shot 32 percent (20 of 62) against Princeton and made a mere 2 of 15 three-pointers.

The Tigers were only slightly better at 35 percent, but made 10 of 31 threes.

Remy Martin scored 19 points and Romello White had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Liberty beats UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Liberty, coached by Ritchie McKay, beat UCLA 73-58 in what Bruins coach Steve Alford called the most disappointing loss in his 28 years in the profession.

McKay is a former assistant coach at Washington and Seattle Pacific who was a standout player at SPU.

The Flames (11-4) dealt UCLA (7-6) its fourth straight loss.

“They whipped us in just about every category,” Alford said. “They played hard, tough and smart. I give them incredible praise. Our execution was extremely poor at both ends. I’m just extremely disappointed with how we played.”

According to ESPN, the Pac-12 is assured of the worst December (38-36 through Saturday) by a major conference in the past 20 years.

EWU loses its Big Sky opener

CHENEY – Caleb Nero scored a career-high 19 points and Weber State beat Eastern Washington 84-72 in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

The Wildcats had a 37-33 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 20-3 run.

Australian Mason Peatling led Eastern with 25 points.

Other games

• Daejon Davis, a graduate of Garfield High in Seattle, scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and had five assists to help Stanford beat Long Beach State 93-86.

• Caleb Martin had 33 points as No. 6 Nevada won 86-71 at Utah.

• Reserve Ehab Amin scored 23 points as Oregon beat host Boise State 62-50.