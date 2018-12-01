The Cougars trailed by a point with three minutes left before New Mexico State went on a 10-2 run. CJ Elleby (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Robert Franks (17 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for WSU.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – C.J. Bobbitt had 15 points, including three three-pointers, and Terrell Brown scored 14 to help New Mexico State defeat Washington State 69-63 on Saturday night.

Bobbitt made 5 of 6 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds for New Mexico State (6-1), which has won four in a row.

Washington State (4-2) fell behind 13-2 early, but fought back and trailed by one with three minutes left before the Aggies pulled away with a 10-2 run.

CJ Elleby had 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and 10 rebounds for WSU. Teammate Robert Franks also had a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds). The Cougars, who entered the game averaging 20.2 assists, were credited with four.

Stanford gives No. 2 Kansas a scare

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Lagerald Vick made the tying three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation and then had eight of his 27 points in overtime to lead Kansas over Stanford 90-84.

Daejon Davis, a graduate of Garfield High in Seattle, made two free throws with 13.3 seconds left to push Stanford’s lead to 75-72 after driving in and drawing a foul by Dedric Lawson. Davis finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal (4-4).

Devon Dotson found Vick for the tying three with seven seconds left in the second half for the No. 2 Jayhawks.

Vick opened overtime with another three, and followed it with a dunk that set the Allen Fieldhouse crowd into a frenzy.

Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Jayhawks (6-0).

KZ Okpala had 22 points for Stanford.

• USC led fifth-ranked Nevada 35-29 in the first half. But Nevada (8-0) went on a decisive 18-2 run in Los Angeles to win, 73-61.

The Trojans haven’t won a game against a top-five opponent since 2008 at UCLA.