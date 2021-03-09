LAS VEGAS – Let’s try this again.

Three-hundred sixty-three days ago, Washington State and Arizona State were scheduled to meet in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal matchup in Las Vegas, but as more information came forth about an airborne virus known as COVID-19, tournament coordinators shut the event down hours before the Cougars and Sun Devils could even arrive at T-Mobile Arena for a pregame shoot-around.

So, consider this WSU vs. ASU in Vegas, Part Two.

With hundreds of new COVID-19 cases surfacing almost every day, and dozens of restaurants, bars and shops on the Las Vegas Strip still closed, the virus is still a subject of grave concern in Sin City, but the Pac-12, using enhanced safety protocols and limiting fan attendance is still moving forward with this week’s 11-team tournament – and hopefully this time without any interruption.

The ninth-seeded Cougars (14-12, 7-12) and eighth-seeded Sun Devils (10-13, 7-10) will be the opening act of this week’s tournament at T-Mobile Arena, with a 1 p.m. tipoff Wednesday.

“Ironically, last year’s was canceled and we were waiting to play ASU,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “So, kind of funny how a year later we have this opportunity.”

WSU and ASU have had three games scrapped within the last year and would’ve played a makeup regular-season game earlier this week in Vegas had both sides agreed to it. Initially, the Cougars and Sun Devils had a Dec. 31 game in Pullman canceled because of COVID-19 developments at ASU. When the teams were scheduled to replay that game a week ago Monday in Tempe, it was called off an hour before tipoff because someone in WSU’s traveling party had tested positive for the virus.

Still, the most recent game the Cougars played was a 77-74 overtime loss to the Sun Devils in Tempe, and in many ways, Bobby Hurley’s program is the only one WSU’s staff has had to think about and plan for since Feb. 27.

“We’ve got our fill of ASU,” Smith said. “We were hoping to play them Monday to be honest. … That would’ve been a nice little three in a row to do it, be like an NBA series. We used some time to try to go short but intense and polish up our fundamentals. If we do get by ASU, we’re going to play some other teams with different styles. So, just keep getting better, and hopefully we have another tournament after this one.”

Point guard Isaac Bonton has been practicing with the Cougars and took part in a short session on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Bonton has missed four of the last five games while dealing with sprained ankles, but the Portland native is expected to play in some capacity Wednesday.

“He’s practiced this week. I’m anticipating him giving it a go,” Smith said of Bonton, who was fourth in the Pac-12 at 17.7 points per game this season and led the league in steals at 1.9 per game. “It’s whether he starts or bring him off the bench, whatever he’s comfortable with. I don’t know if he’s going to be able to play more than 15-20 minutes, but it’ll be nice to have him out there.”

Smith indicated the Sun Devils would be a different team with Marcus Bagley back in the mix, but even after logging 20 minutes in a loss to Colorado, the freshman forward won’t be available in the Pac-12 tournament, Hurley told reporters on Tuesday.

Josh Christopher, a five-star recruit, hasn’t played for the Sun Devils in nearly a month and isn’t expected to play in Vegas.

Tony Miller, who’s been away from the team for personal reasons, and Carlos Rosario, who has a non-COVID-19 medical condition that’s kept him from traveling with the team, were the only Cougars who didn’t make the trip.

“We’re as healthy as we can be,” Smith said. “We’re in pretty good shape, that’s the best way I can put it. It won’t be an excuse for us. Not playing in 11 days is tricky, you never know how your team’s going to be.”

NOTE:

— Bonton missed seven games and a crucial stretch of the Pac-12 schedule with sprained ankles, but the Washington State guard still performed well enough in the 19 games he did play in to All-Pac-12 second-team selection.

Backcourt mate Noah Williams was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention and WSU’s promising freshman class was recognized in the form of Efe Abogidi being named to the All-Freshman team and fellow center Dishon Jackson being named All-Freshman honorable mention.