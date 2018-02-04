Shannon Evans II scored 23 points and Romello White added 21 on 10-for-11 shooting as No. 25 Arizona State beat host WSU 88-78 on Sunday. “They just crumbled again at crunch time,” Cougars coach Ernie Kent said of his players.

PULLMAN – Coach Bobby Hurley of No. 25 Arizona State was pleased with the resiliency his team showed against Washington State.

The Sun Devils fell behind several times in a back-and-forth game, but kept their composure at the end when the Cougars were losing theirs.

Shannon Evans II scored 23 points and Romello White added 21 on 10-for-11 shooting as Arizona State won 88-78 on Sunday.

“I loved how we consistently built a lead in the second half,” Hurley said. “They charged back and we responded. So it was very good, I thought.”

Tra Holder scored 20 points for Arizona State (17-6 overall, 5-6 Pac-12), which was coming off a tough loss at Washington.

“Shannon Evans, top to bottom, was very good,” Hurley said.

Malachi Flynn scored 22 for Washington State (9-13, 1-9), which has lost five in a row and is last in the conference.

Robert Franks and Viont’e Daniels each scored 18 points for the Cougars, and Carter Skaggs added 14.

WSU coach Ernie Kent said his players battled but continue to have trouble closing, a trend that has left them frustrated.

“They just crumbled again at crunch time,” Kent said. “They need to learn how to close out games this year.”

Flynn committed five turnovers, some near the end of the game, and took responsibility for the loss.

But Kent said the turnovers were partially the result of his playing the entire game.

“Forty minutes wore him down,” Kent said of Flynn, who also had four assists and made three three-pointers to keep the Cougars close.

Arizona State shot 70 percent in the second half to hold off the Cougars, who were undone by 18 turnovers that led to 34 Sun Devils points.

“We got back to being more active on defense,” Hurley said. “We generated a lot of live-ball turnovers, which got us out in the open court and got the game to the speed we like.”

The Sun Devils, who shot 44 percent in the first half, led 40-38 at halftime behind 15 points from Evans.

An 11-2 run to open the second half put Arizona State up 51-40.

The Cougars clawed back and Skaggs connected on a three-pointer to tie the score at 59.

Daniels sank a three-pointer to put WSU ahead and Skaggs followed with another for a 65-61 lead.

Later, Kent recalled, “We were right there at 72-72 and kicked the ball away.”