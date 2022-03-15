PULLMAN — Tyrell Roberts scored 23 points as the Washington State men’s basketball team beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday night.

Roberts, a transfer from UC San Diego, made 8 of 21 shots, including 7 of 16 three-pointers.

Efe Abogidi added 13 points for WSU (20-14).

The Cougars had a season-high 10 blocks in a game watched by 1,389 at Beasley Coliseum.

“Really excited about the way we came out and defended,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We played well against one of the best offensive teams in the country. We knew they’d be a handful. They were, but we were a little grittier than we’d been the past few games.”

WSU advanced to face the winner of Wednesday’s game between Southern Methodist (23-8) and Nicholls State (21-11).

“It’s awesome. Advance in the postseason, 20 wins — it’s a pretty good feeling,” Smith said.

Jalen Williams contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Josip Vrankic had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Clara (21-12).

The Broncos dropped to 0-4 all time in games against the Cougars in Pullman.

WSU shot a mere 34.4% from the field, but limited the Broncos to 30%. Santa Clara was especially weak from three-point range, making 3 of 23 (13%).

Of the Cougars’ defense, Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said, “The one thing that stands out is their length around the basket, their shot-blocking ability. We just really had a hard time converting.”

The Cougars took excellent care of the ball, making eight turnovers.

WSU’s Dishon Jackson had a busy 20 minutes on the court. He scored eight points on 4-for-7 shooting and had team-high totals of eight rebounds and four blocks.

“We were able to squeeze them off the three and then they’re running into Mo (Mouhamed Gueye), Efe and Dishon,” Smith said of his team’s defense.

Roberts accounted for a lot of the offense.

“I hit my first three and was like, ‘Oh yeah, time to turn it on,’ ” Roberts said. “The shots are just falling. … I feel comfortable out there and it’s March, so you want to be playing your best once you get to this point.”

• De’Vion Harmon scored 19 points as Oregon defeated host Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the men’s NIT. The Ducks advanced to play Texas A&M.