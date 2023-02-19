PULLMAN — Mouhamed Gueye collected 18 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Powell scored 11 points, including a layup that capped the scoring, and the Washington State men’s basketball team beat Oregon 68-65 on Sunday for the Cougars’ third victory in a row.

TJ Bamba also scored 11 points for WSU (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) but made a mere 5 of 17 from the field and Andrej Jakimovski added 10 points.

Justin Powell connected on a three-pointer before Gueye and Bamba each made a layup in a 7-2 run but Keeshawn Barthelemy made a pullup three to cut Oregon’s deficit to 66-65 with 1:20 left.

Bamba missed a fadeaway jumper in the lane, DJ Rodman grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled before Powell missed a jumper and Jakimovski grabbed another offensive rebound. After a WSU timeout, Powell went around a screen by Gueye on the left wing, patiently worked his way through the lane and finished high off the backboard to make the score 68-65 with 23 seconds remaining.

Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard missed an open look at a potential tying three-pointer in the closing seconds.

Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 in the final nine minutes for Oregon (15-13, 9-8) and Couisnard added 12 points. N’Faly Dante had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertising

During Senior Day festivities, Rodman announced he will return for a fifth and final season. He scored nine points, making 3 of 5 three-pointers.

Gueye has five double-doubles in the last seven games and his 12 this season.

Barthelemy made a jumper with 8:52 left and scored 12 points in 17-6 run that culminated when he made one of two free throws that gave Oregon a 60-59 lead with four minutes to play.

Oregon’s Brennan Rigsby had two points, two rebounds and a steal in nine minutes before he left the game and did not return due to an apparent injury to his left ankle with about six minutes to play.

The Cougars tied their season low with six turnovers but committed four in the final 10-plus minutes.