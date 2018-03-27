Flynn becomes the second Cougar in two days to say he is leaving the program as leading scorer Robert Franks intends to enter the NBA draft.

Washington State guard Malachi Flynn says he will transfer to another program.

Flynn tweeted the announcement Tuesday, but did not say where he is going. Flynn wrote that the decision was in his best interests at this time.

Flynn, who will be a junior, has been a starter for both his seasons at Washington State. He was the second-leading scorer on the team with an average of 15.8 points per game this season.

On Monday, leading scorer Robert Franks announced that he intends to declare for the NBA draft. Franks averaged 17.4 points per game last season.

The loss of Franks and Flynn is a major blow to coach Ernie Kent’s efforts to build a winning program in Pullman.

Women’s basketball

• Washington women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn announced that guard Jenna Moser will return to the team next season, using her final year of eligibility while she attends graduate school.

Moser, who graduates this spring with an undergraduate degree in business administration (finance), will pursue a master’s degree at UW in Intercollegiate Athletic Leadership beginning this summer.

Moser was the lone player to start all 30 games and led the team in minutes played, averaging 30.9 per game. Moser finished the season averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

Notes

• There will be plenty of interest on the Palouse this fall when the Eastern Washington football team embarks on its 2018 schedule.

Highlighted by a Sept. 15 nonconference game at Washington State and an Oct. 27 Big Sky Conference home game with Idaho, the Eagles announced their 2018 schedule. Currently at 10 games, the schedule is considered tentative and the addition of an 11th game is possible. Game times will be announced this summer.

• Seattle Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe was voted the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) player of the week, registered a goal and an assist to help the Reign earn a 2-1 win in its season opener Saturday against the Washington Spirit.

• Senior Mitch Stewart was named the Pac-12 player of the week after helping the Washington men’s tennis team to two road wins last week in San Diego.

• Eastern Washington volleyball coaches Michael King and Nathan Fristed have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. King has served as head coach since Oct. 28, 2015.