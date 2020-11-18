Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Cougars’ season opener against Texas Southern, according to a press release from the school.

Earlier this week, Smith received a positive antigen test, which was later confirmed by a PCR test. No other members of the WSU program have been placed in COVID-19 protocol, the school confirmed.

Pac-12 and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols mean Smith will have to self-isolate before returning to WSU’s bench, meaning the second-year coach will miss the team’s season Nov. 25 opener against the Tigers.

Second-year assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as the team’s acting coach for the time being. Shaw has prior head coaching experience, coaching four seasons at his alma mater, Western Oregon, and compiling a record of 102-30 while leading the Wolves to the No. 1 ranking in the country.

It’s unclear if Smith will be available to coach WSU’s second game, on Nov. 28 against Eastern Washington at Beasley Coliseum.

“I was informed last night that I had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms,” Smith said in the school’s release. “I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible. I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week. Go Cougs!”