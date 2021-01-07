BERKELEY, Calif. — Isaac Bonton made 7 of 11 shots and finished with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists to help the Washington State men beat California 71-60 on Thursday night.

Efe Abogidi added 12 points and nine rebounds and Noah Williams scored 11 points for the Cougars (9-1, 2-1 Pac-12). Abogidi made 3 of 4 from three-point range and Bonton hit 2 of 4 from behind the arc.

Washington State used an 8-0 run to take its biggest lead at 51-36 on Williams’ layup with 12:14 left in the second half. The Golden Bears (5-7, 0-5) closed within seven when Jalen Celestine’s three-pointer made it 65-58 with 1:09 left but got no closer.

Andre Kelly had 11 points, and Ryan Betley and Lars Thiemann added 10 points each for Cal.

The Bears’ leading scorer, Matt Bradley, missed his first full game after injuring his left ankle in the first half of Cal’s 73-64 loss to Oregon State on Saturday.

Washington State travels to Santa Cruz, California, to face Stanford on Saturday.

Colorado beats No. 17 Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.

Wright was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a courtside chair. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor. Struggling before the fall, Wright caught fire after it — scoring all of his points.

UCLA holds off ASU in OT

TEMPE, Ariz. — Cody Riley scored eight of his career-high 22 points in overtime and UCLA outlasted short-handed Arizona State 81-75.

The Sun Devils took the court after a 21-day layoff and were down to eight players against UCLA (8-2, 4-0 Pac-12).

Arizona State’s leading scorer and preseason All-American Remy Martin was attending a family funeral, two more were missing for COVID-19 issues and one had mono. Still, ASU (4-4, 1-1) gave the Bruins a fight.

There were 11 lead changes in the second half and, while UCLA led for 9:07 out of the final 9:12 of regulation, the Sun Devils forced OT when Alonzo Verge sank a pair of free throws with five seconds left. Verge struck first in overtime but UCLA’s David Singleton hit a second-chance three-pointer, then he and Riley combined for the next 14 points.

USC gets rare win at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Isaiah White scored 22 points, freshman standout Evan Mobley had a double-double and the USC men picked up a rare win at Arizona, closing out the Wildcats 87-73.

Mobley had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (7-2, 2-1 Pac-12), who had lost 10 straight at McKale Center, where Arizona is now 114-13 in the past 127 games. USC’s last win there was in 2008.

Azuolas Tubelis, whose previous high was 13 points against Eastern Washington, scored 31 points with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 3-2), who had their four-game winning streak end. Bennedict Mathurin added 11 points and Terrell Brown Jr. 10.

White and Mobley combined to go 14 of 23 from the field and both were 5 of 6 from the line. White hit 3 of 5 three-pointers.

Elsewhere

• Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and No. 5 Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping host Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes in an 89-67 victory.

• D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive three-pointers in the second overtime to lead No. 8 Wisconsin past visiting Indiana, 80-73.