PULLMAN — Sedrick Barefield scored 33 points to lead Utah to a 92-79 victory over Washington State on Saturday night.

Donnie Tillman added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (15-12, 9-6 Pac-12). Parker Van Dyke had 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

Robert Franks scored 29 points with seven rebounds for Washington State (11-16, 4-10). CJ Elleby added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Utah led 45-43 at halftime but broke things open early in the second half with a 6-0 run after Van Dyke knocked down back-to-back three-pointers within 40 seconds, giving Utah a 64-50 advantage with 13:04 remaining.

Utah led by double digits for most of the second half. The Cougars were able to get within eight points in the last two minutes but were denied by clutch free-throw shooting from the Utes.

Barefield, Van Dyke and Both Gach made 10 of 12 free throws for the Utes in the last 2:35. Gach caught a long pass downcourt from Charles Jones and finished with a big dunk to seal the victory with 52 seconds remaining.

Other games

Oregon State 67, at USC 62

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley each scored 15 points and Oregon State took control of the game in the final three minutes to defeat USC.

The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) led most of the game but trailed 56-55 with 3:54 remaining before scoring 10 straight points. Tres Tinkle, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, had six points as Oregon State swept the season series.

Jonah Mathews led USC (15-13, 8-7) with 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 in his final home game.

At UCLA 90, Oregon 83

Jaylen Hands scored all of his 27 points in the second half when he led a 19-point comeback to help UCLA beat Oregon.

Kris Wilkes added 20 points and Jules Bernard had a career-high 20 for the Bruins (15-13, 8-7 Pac-12), who outscored the Ducks 62-39 over the final 20 minutes.

Payton Pritchard and Paul White scored 18 points each for Oregon (15-12, 6-8).

E. Washington 86, at N. Arizona 73

Tyler Kidd scored 19 points as Eastern Washington got past Northern Arizona. Jesse Hunt and Ty Gibson added 16 points each for the Eagles. Hunt also had 11 rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Eastern Washington (11-16, 9-7 Big Sky Conference).

Carlos Hines scored a career-high 32 points for the Lumberjacks (9-18, 7-10).

No. 1 Duke, at Syracuse 65

Three days after Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway that leads out of town, he returned to the bench.

The Blue Devils (24-3, 12-2) improved to 7-0 on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange is 18-8, 9-4.

No. 3 Virginia 64, at No. 18 Louisvll 52

De’Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and Virginia (24-2, 12-2 ACC) overcame a 12-point deficit to beat Louisville (18-10, 9-6).

At No. 4 Kentucky 80, Auburn 53

Kentucky coach John Calipari (298-68) surpassed Joe B. Hall (297-100) on the school’s career wins list and is second behind Adolph Rupp.

PJ Washington scored 24 points to lead Kentucky (23-4, 12-2 Southeastern Conference). Chuma Okeke led Auburn (18-9, 7-7) with 14 points.

At No. 13 LSU 82, No. 5 Tenn. 80 (OT)

Javonte Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds for LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC) to beat Tennessee (24-3, 12-2).