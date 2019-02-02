WSU trailed 11-0 at home after five minutes. Nick Rakocevic scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for USC.

PULLMAN – Nick Rakocevic scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and USC never trailed en route to a 93-84 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Jonah Mathews scored 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting from three-point range for USC (13-9 overall, 6-3 Pac-12). Bennie Boatwright added 18 points.

Robert Franks scored 25 points for Washington State (8-14, 1-8). Ahmed Ali added career highs of 18 points and seven assists and didn’t make a turnover.

USC started the game with a 16-4 run in the first seven minutes that included a three-pointer by Shaqquan Aaron, a former Rainier Beach High School standout.

“To start the game, we’ve just got to be better,” Ali said. “I feel like if we started the game better, we would’ve had this win.”

WSU eventually fought back with an 8-0 run to make it a seven-point game after threes from Aljaz Kunc — who scored a career-high 14 points — and Viont’e Daniels, followed by a layup from Franks.

USC answered with a 17-2 run over 3:30 for a 19-point lead. Rakocevic scored the first six points of the run after a layup and four-point play. Rakocevic was fouled on a layup, missed his free throw and recovered his own rebound for an easy bucket under the rim, completing the four-point play.

WSU cut the lead to eight points at one point in the second half, but USC responded with an 11-2 run.

The Cougars closed to single digits after a three-pointer from Franks cut the lead to eight with 22 seconds remaining, but USC would make its free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

The Cougars are on a five-game losing streak since beating California on Jan. 17.

With blowout losses in the last four games, WSU is desperate to get back in the win column.

Other games

• Tres Tinkle scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 81-72 victory at Utah, marking the first time the Beavers (14-7, 6-3 Pac-12) have swept the Colorado-Utah trip.

Timmy Allen scored a career-best 24 points for the Utes (11-10, 5-4).

• Tyler Bey scored a career-high 27 points, making all nine of his shots from the field and sinking 9 of 11 free throws, to lead host Colorado to a 73-51 victory over Oregon.

• Kim Aiken Jr. set career highs with 24 points and 11 rebounds as host Eastern Washington rallied to beat Southern Utah 82-79.

Eastern (7-13, 5-4 Big Sky) went on a 15-2 run late in the second half to win for the fourth time in its last five games.