Robert Franks scored 21 points but Washington State lost its fourth straight game, 87-67 to UCLA.

PULLMAN— Prince Ali, Moses Brown and Kris Wilkes each scored 16 points and UCLA beat Washington State 87-67 on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Hands added 10 points with eight assists for UCLA (12-9, 5-3 Pac-12).

Robert Franks scored 21 points and CJ Elleby added 15 points and eight assists for Washington State (8-13, 1-7).

UCLA went on a 13-3 run, taking its first lead of the opening half at the 8:34 mark on a layup from Hands. Ali set the pace for UCLA in the first half, scoring 10 points with two big three-pointers. One three came during the run and another before the halftime buzzer, giving the Bruins a 44-37 halftime lead.

Franks kept it close for the Cougars with 15 first-half points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from three-point range.

UCLA created some distance in the second half with a 13-2 run over 4:33, led by Wilkes and Brown. Wilkes nailed a three-pointer and had an acrobatic layup while Brown had two powerful dunks, one off an alley-oop pass from Hands, giving UCLA a 62-49 lead.

The Bruins went on a 14-3 run with easy layups and free throws for a 76-55 lead with 7:58 remaining and cruised from there. UCLA finished shooting 59 percent from the field.

The Cougars are on a four-game losing streak after the win against California. The Cougars will host USC on Saturday.

Ex-coach pleads guilty

NEW YORK — A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking bribes from business advisers to steer them to star college athletes expected to turn pro.

Lamont Evans, 41, entered the plea in New York federal court to conspiring to commit bribery. He admitted receiving $22,000 to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers, attorney Johnny McCray said.

Evans also agreed to forfeit the bribe money he received from two financial advisers as part of the deal he signed.

“I now know that accepting those funds in exchange for introducing them to any one player was wrong and violated the law,” he said.

Sentencing was set for May 10 on a charge that carries the potential for up to five years in prison, though a plea agreement between Evans and prosecutors recommends no more than two years behind bars.

Evans is the third former NCAA assistant coach to plead guilty in the case. Former USC assistant coach Tony Bland and ex-Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson await sentencing.