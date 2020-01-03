STANFORD, Calif. — Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds and No. 5 Stanford beat Washington State for the 66th consecutive time, 77-58 on Friday night.

Kiana Williams added 12 points for the Cardinal (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who have won two straight since their only loss of the season, at Texas on Dec. 22. Haley Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chanelle Molina scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2), who lost their third straight and fell to 0-66 all-time against the Cardinal.

Borislava Hristova scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters. She is eight points away from becoming Washington State’s all-time leading scorer.

Molina and Hristova were the only Washington State players to make field goals until Johanna Muzet hit a layup off a Stanford turnover with 3:05 left in the third quarter. Molina and Hristova were a combined 13 of 22 at the time, while the rest of the team was 0 for 14.

Molina and Hristova made 19 of the team’s 22 field goals. The Cougars shot 42.3% from the field, the best against Stanford this season.

Stanford, which never trailed, established a double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained it the rest of the way.

Anna Wilson sank a pair of free throws in the final seven seconds to give Stanford a 41-23 lead at half.

• In other Pac-12 women’s games: Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and No. 3 Oregon State (13-0, 1-0) pounded Utah (7-6, 0-2) in its Pac-12 opener, 77-48.

• Aari McDonald scored 24 points, her 50th consecutive double-figure game, and Cate Reese posted her fifth double-double this season as No. 18 Arizona (13-0, 2-0) held off USC (8-5, 0-2) to remain undefeated, 65-57.

• Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and seven assists to become the 12th woman in NCAA history to reach 900 career assists, and No. 2 Oregon (11-1, 1-0) handed Colorado (12-1, 1-1) its first loss of the season, 104-46.

• Japreece Dean scored 23 points, Lindsey Corsaro added 12 and No. 10 UCLA withstood a furious comeback try by Arizona State (10-4, 0-2) in the final seconds for a 68-66 win on Friday night. UCLA (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated and is off to the best start in school history.

Wisconsin men upset No. 5 Ohio St.

Nate Reuver’s jumper finally wrested the lead away from Ohio State with 1:54 left in the game, and the Wisconsin forward hit four free throws in the last 14 seconds to seal a road upset of the No. 5 Buckeyes.

Reuvers scored 17 points and keyed the late rally in a 61-57 win in front of a sellout crowd that opened the grueling Big Ten stretch for both teams.

Ohio State (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten), a 7½-point favorite, lost a second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Notes

• UTEP coach Rodney Terry was discharged Friday from a Miami hospital, where he spent two days being treated for anaphylactic shock. Terry is expected to resume his duties when UTEP plays Southern Miss on Thursday.

• Wake Forest says sophomores Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn are suspended for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. The team announced the one-game suspensions, saying they were for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.”

• North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris will have surgery next week for a torn knee ligament suffered in Monday’s win against Yale. It came a little more than a year after he tore his left ACL.