Stanford extended its winning streak against the Cougars to six with a 98-50 rout.

STANFORD, Calif. — Even without point guard Daejon Davis, Stanford just kept rolling, widening the gap from start to finish in beating Washington State 98-50 on Thursday night.

KZ Okpala scored 22 points, Cormac Ryan hit four three-pointers and three others reached double figures in scoring for the Cardinal (15-13, 8-8 Pac-12), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Stanford has won six of eight overall.

Davis, from Garfield High School, injured his foot midway through the first half, going scoreless but with four assists in nine minutes. There was no update on his condition afterward.

Ryan and Isaac White each scored 14, Jaiden Delaire added 12 and Bryce Wills had 10 as Stanford extended its winning streak against the Cougars to six.

“I thought our energy level was off the charts,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “I loved our energy defensively.”

CJ Elleby scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half for the Cougars (11-17, 4-11), who lost their second straight after winning three of their previous four. Isaiah Wade added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Robert Franks Jr. added 11.

“We tried to force some things, and we went back to those three areas that have kind of been our Achilles’ heel: turnovers for easy buckets, missed blockouts for easy buckets, bad shots for easy buckets,” Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. “We got a little frustrated there and the game really got away from us fast.”

Washington State, which has not won at Stanford in eight years, made its first shot and then missed eight straight. The Cougars shot 23 percent in the first 20 minutes and just over 30 percent for the game.

Okpala scored 16 of his points in the first half and the Cardinal shot 56 percent from the field.

Pac-12 men

Arizona 74, at Oregon State 72

Devonaire Doutrive grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a midair putback just before the final buzzer as Arizona defeated Oregon State.

Brandon Randolph scored 15 points, and Ira Lee and Justin Coleman each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (17-12, 8-8). Doutrive finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Tres Tinkle had 24 points and five rebounds and Ethan Thompson added 18 points and five assists for the Beavers (17-10, 9-6), who lost for the seventh time in a row to Arizona.

At Oregon 79, Arizona State 51

Louis King scored 19 points and Payton Pritchard had 18 as Oregon raced past Arizona State.

Ehab Amin added 11 points off the bench for the Ducks (16-12, 7-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Remy Martin had 13 points and Rob Edwards 11 to lead the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-6), who had won three in a row.

At UCLA 93, USC 88 (OT)

Jaylen Hands had 21 points and 10 assists, hitting a crucial three-pointer that beat the shot clock with 22 seconds left in overtime, and UCLA hung on to beat USC for its third straight win.

The Bruins (16-13, 9-7) gained a split in the crosstown rivalry after losing 80-67 last month.

Bennie Boatwright had 25 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Trojans (15-14, 8-8).

Other men

Sacramento State 59, at E. Washington 56

Marcus Graves had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing his second triple-double of the season, and led Sacramento State over Eastern Washington.

Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 17 points for Sacramento State (13-13, 7-10 Big Sky Conference). Joshua Patton added 11 points.

Jesse Hunt had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (11-17, 9-8). Tyler Kidd added 13 points and five steals. Kim Aiken Jr. had nine rebounds.

Women

At No. 16 Gonzaga 83, Pepperdine 60

Zykera Rice scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Gonzaga pulled away to end Pepperdine’s eight-game winning streak.

Chandler Smith added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (26-3, 15-2 West Coast Conference), who clinched a tie for the league title. Laura Stockton had 13 points, six assists and four rebounds for Gonzaga, which defeated the Waves 79-54 on the opening weekend of league play.

Pepperdine is 19-9, 12-5.