STANFORD, Calif. — Freshman Tyrell Terry scored 22 points and had six rebounds in helping Stanford win for the seventh time in eight games, an 88-62 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Carlos da Silva scored 15 points for the Cardinal (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12), which beat the Cougars for a seventh straight time.

Isaac Bonton reached double figures in scoring for the sixth consecutive game, netting 15 points for the Cougars (10-7, 1-3), who have lost three of four to open conference play since a six-game winning streak. Jeff Pollard had a game-high 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

Daron Henson, who hadn’t played since the Cougars’ season-opening win over Seattle U, was 4 of 6 from three-point range and scored 12 points.

“It was hard for us to keep them out of the paint,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “In transition they’re really good. They’re a really selfless team and skillful. They ran their stuff well, and we had a hard time guarding them.”