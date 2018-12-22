Robert Franks led the Cougars with 22 points and became the 37th player in program history to score at least 1,000 in his career. The Cougars will play New Mexico State at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Las Vegas Classic.

LAS VEGAS – Isaiah Pineiro scored a career-high 30 points and Olin Carter III added 18 to help San Diego hold on for an 82-75 basketball victory over Washington State on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Classic.

Pineiro was 11 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three-point range, and grabbed eight rebounds. The Toreros (10-3) have won five of their last six.

Ahmed Ali slipped a bounce pass to Robert Franks for a layup and, after a USD turnover, Ali drove the lane for another basket to cut the Toreros’ lead to one.

After Pineiro missed the front end of a one-and-one, Franks made one of two free throws to make the score 74-all with 2:29 left.

But Pineiro answered with a dunk that sparked an 8-1 closing run as WSU (7-4) missed its last four field-goal attempts of the game.

Franks had 22 points for the Cougars and CJ Elleby added 13 with nine rebounds. Franks has 1,002 career points, becoming the 37th player in program history to score at least 1,000.

Washington State will play New Mexico State at 7 p.m. Sunday.