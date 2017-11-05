Redshirt freshman Milan Acquaah added 21 points, five assists and four steals off the bench for WSU.

PULLMAN — Robert Franks, a 6-foot-7 junior from Vancouver, Wash., scored 32 points and had 10 rebounds as Washington State overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat Saint Martin’s 85-74 Sunday in a men’s basketball exhibition game.

Thursday, the Saints had an 11-point lead on Washington before losing 91-87.

Sunday, WSU took its first lead at 16:42 of the second half and later used a 13-0 run to take a 63-50 lead with 9:25 left.

Redshirt freshman Milan Acquaah added 21 points, five assists and four steals off the bench for WSU.

OTHER BASKETBALL

• Freshman Jenn Wirth had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Gonzaga women were 96-35 winners at home over Northwest Christian in an exhibition game. Zykera Rice added 15 points and seven rebounds for GU.

EASTERN WASHINGTON

• Starting quarterback Gage Gubrud has been suspended this week for violation of team rules along with linebacker Kurt Calhoun, another starter. Neither will make the trip to play Saturday at North Dakota. Gubrud has thrown for 2,897 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, and has rushed for another 169 yards and four scores. Calhoun was coming off a career high for tackles with 13 in a 28-20 defeat against Weber State.

ROWING

• A majority of the races were canceled due to cold conditions at the Head of the Lake Regatta on Montlake Cut, but host Washington still took first in the men’s collegiate eight and junior varsity eight. Only 10 of the 70 scheduled races were completed. In the collegiate eight, UW had a 14:54.175 time for the three-mile course, 37 seconds better than Stanford. Gonzaga was fourth and Washington State fifth. In the women’s championship eight, Washington’s two entries finished first (17:13.861) and second (17:16.420) with Washington State third and Gonzaga fourth.

Seattle Pacific’s boats claimed second and third place in the women’s third varsity eight competition.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

• Seattle University (9-8-4) lost the Western Athletic Conference title in a penalty kick shootout with Utah Valley (10-11-1) after a 1-1 tie in Phoenix. Natasha Howe scored for the RedHawks in the 30th minute, but Utah Valley tied it in the 90th minute, and then won the match and the league title with a 3-1 edge in the shootout.