PULLMAN — Robert Franks scored 22 points as Washington State beat Idaho 90-70 on Wednesday night.

Freshman CJ Elleby had 20 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (5-2) and Ahmed Ali added 14 points in 18 minutes.

Trevon Allen scored 17 points with seven rebounds for Idaho (3-5).

Elleby scored 10 of the last 13 first-half points, giving the Cougars a 45-40 halftime lead.

The Cougars went on an 11-0 run in the first four minutes of the second half to push their lead to 16 points.

Idaho trimmed its deficit to 62-52 but WSU hit four threes in a 14-2 run that made it 76-56 with eight minutes left. Ali started the run with a three, followed another by Viont’e Daniels. Franks drove the lane for an easy bucket and hit a three on the next possession before Ali ended the run with another trey.

The Cougars stay undefeated at home and will stay in the state of Washington for their next three games and then head to the Las Vegas Classic before returning home to face Santa Clara on Dec. 29. The Cougars, who finished 11th in the Pac-12 last season, open conference play at Washington on Jan. 5.

Washington State plays Montana State on Sunday in Kennewick.

Women’s game

At Arizona 100, Montana 51

Former Husky Aari McDonald, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 28 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Wildcats routed Montana (3-3). Cate Reese scored 20 points to go with a career-high 18 rebounds for Arizona (7-1).

Arizona’s 49-point victory is the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats since Dec. 4, 2004, when they beat UNC Greensboro by 50 points.