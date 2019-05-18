Dennis Rodman, the former NBA All-Star who won five championships with the Chicago Bulls and was known for his defensive tenacity and eccentric personality, could be frequenting the Palouse and Washington State home basketball games next season.

Kyle Smith and the Cougars have apparently landed a signature from Rodman’s son, Dennis Rodman Jr., CougCenter reported Friday evening.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports also reported Friday that Rodman Jr. committed to WSU, though the school still hasn’t announced his addition.

According to CougCenter, Rodman Jr., who goes by “DJ,” signed a financial aid agreement with the Cougars, making him the sixth member of Smith’s first recruiting class at WSU.

Australian point guard Ryan Rapp, who’d previously committed to WSU, signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the Cougars on Friday, according to a university release. According to Smith, Rapp, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, “sees the floor extremely well and can make plays at both ends with his length.”

Added Smith: “(Rapp) is a good rebounder and gets his hands in passing lanes. He is the son of a coach and plays like it.”

A 6-6, 190-pound forward from JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, Rodman Jr. only had a few other Division I offers, from Cal State Fullerton, UC Riverside and Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.com and VerbalCommits.com.

While the elder Rodman was reputed for his defensive intensity and rebounding – things that made him a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year – Rodman Jr. has proven to be an elite scorer at the high-school level, while playing in Southern California’s highly respected Trinity League.

He’s a solid rebounder, too.

Although he didn’t receive a star rating from the major recruiting services, Rodman Jr., a two-sport star at JSerra, averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a senior after scoring 16.1 ppg and grabbing 6.1 rpg during his junior season at Corona del Mar.

Along with Rodman Jr. and Rapp, Smith has signed Ukrainian center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, Colorado State grad transfer Deion James, former Montana State guard Isaac Bonton and O’Dea High product Noah Williams. Smith also retained Ernie Kent signee Daron Henson, a junior college transfer who began his career at Utah State.

Jeff Pollard, Jervae Robinson and Jaz Kunc are returning to the Cougars in 2019-20. Sophomore CJ Elleby is expected to come back to school after declaring for the NBA draft in March.