Washington State and San Francisco’s Kyle Smith are finalizing a deal that would make Smith the Cougars’ next basketball coach, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

According to a Spokesman-Review source, the Cougars aren’t prepared to announce a basketball hire at the moment and it’s unclear how long it would take to negotiate a deal between the two parties.

Sources: San Francisco's Kyle Smith is expected to be the head coach at Washington State barring any complications in finalizing a deal between the two sides. Official announcement could happen soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 27, 2019

If Smith is hired at WSU, he’d replace Ernie Kent, who was fired after five years at the Cougars’ helm. Kent was terminated less than 24 hours after WSU’s 33-point loss to Oregon at the Pac-12 Tournament and at the end of a tenure that saw the coach go 58-98 and 22-69 in Pac-12 games.

This story will continue to be updated.