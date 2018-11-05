The Cougars aren't really expected to do much this year, but Ernie Kent thinks they might surprise you.
Washington State men’s basketball
Coach: Ernie Kent, fifth season at WSU.
2017-18 record: 12-19 (4-14 Pac-12)
Starters returning: Two
Two players to watch:
Robert Franks, F, 6-9, Sr. – Thought about entering the NBA draft, but pulled his name out right before the deadline. Primed for a great season.
Viont’e Daniels, G, 6-2, Sr. – The other returning starter, he will provide leadership and is an excellent three-point shooter.
THE SKINNY:
The team’s expectations are much higher than those from outside the program. The team will shoot a lot of threes as always, and there seem to be a number of good shooters. The athleticism seems improved. This is a huge year for Kent, and he is pretty convincing when he says this team is ready to take a step forward.
[Could this be the year the WSU men’s basketball team turns things around? Ernie Kent thinks so.]
