WSU coach Ernie Kent warned Montana State was a better team that its 2-6 record suggested — and the Bobcats proved his point with a 95-90 victory over the Cougars.

KENNEWICK – Washington State coach Ernie Kent had warned everyone to not be fooled by Montana State’s 2-6 record.

“They’re a good team,” said Kent. “They’ve just had a tough schedule.”

The Bobcats were good enough to hold off Washington State for a 95-90 victory Sunday before 1,807 at the Toyota Center.

The game was in Kennewick to give Cougars fans and alumni in the Tri-Cities area a chance to see the team in person as students in Pullman approach final exams.

What fans saw was a spirited showing by Montana State (3-6), which made 16 of 32 three-pointers.

Harald Frey, a junior guard from Norway, had 31 points and 10 assists for the Bobcats.

“He wasn’t one of their big-time scorers (entering the game),” said Kent. “But he played extremely well.”

Robert Franks led WSU (5-3) with 25 points and CJ Elleby added 20. Carter Skaggs came off the bench to add 14 points.

Franks scored 18 points in the second half to keep the Cougars reasonably close.

“We leaned on Robert to get us back in the game,” Kent said. “But the thing is, we needed to get some (defensive) stops, and we didn’t.”

WSU connected on 13 of 32 three-pointers, with Franks and Elleby combining to make 8 of 13.

Other Pac-12 games

• Alabama freshman Kira Lewis Jr. made a three-pointer and two free throws in the final 13 seconds to help the host Crimson Tide edge Arizona 76-73.

Arizona’s Chase Jeter, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, said Alabama “played harder than us.”

• Senior guard Javon Bess scored a career-high 24 points as host Saint Louis beat Oregon State 65-61.

Ethan Thompson led Oregon State with 22 points, one short of his career best, and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

“It came down to a couple loose balls that they got and we didn’t,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.