DALLAS — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the NIT second round on Sunday.
TJ Bamba had 13 points for Washington State (21-14). Efe Abogidi added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Tyrell Roberts had six rebounds.
SMU totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Kendric Davis had 30 points for the Mustangs (24-9). Michael Weathers added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall had seven rebounds.
Washington State will play BYU in the quarterfinals. The time and place are still to be determined.
