CORVALLIS, Ore. — Michael Flowers poured in 27 points, Mouhamed Gueye scored eight of his 19 in overtime and the Washington State men’s basketball team handed Oregon State its 15th straight loss 103-97 on Monday night.

Flowers sank 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 6 of 10 from three-point range, for the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12), who trailed 48-37 at halftime. He added six assists (against one turnover) and made three steals in 41 minutes.

Washington State grabbed its first lead since midway through the first half, 72-71, on a Flowers three-pointer with 6:30 remaining. Dashawn Davis and Dexter Akanno sank threes on Oregon State’s next two possessions and the Beavers (3-25, 1-17) stayed in front until Tyrell Roberts made the first of two free throws for WSU with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 84.

Gueye, who was 7 of 7 from the field, scored on a layup off the OT tip, then made two free throws after an Oregon State turnover to put the Cougars up 88-84 a mere 45 seconds into the extra session. The Beavers pulled to 91-90 with 2:22 to go on a bucket by Davis. TJ Bamba scored with 1:56 left coming out of a WSU timeout, Flowers buried a three-pointer after another Beavers turnover and the Cougars maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Roberts finished with 12 points for the Cougars, who beat the Beavers in Corvallis for the first time since 2013. Bamba and Noah Williams, a graduate of O’Dea High in Seattle, added 11 points apiece and Dishon Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.

WSU shot 58.5% from the field and made a mere eight turnovers. The Cougars had a 50-32 advantage in points in the paint.

Roman Silva scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half and added seven rebounds for Oregon State. Jarod Lucas had 20 points and Maurice Calloo scored 17 — 15 in the first half. Davis pitched in with 13 points and 11 assists, while Glenn Taylor Jr. totaled 10 points and seven boards.