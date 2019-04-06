PULLMAN – Klay Thompson’s No. 1 is still the most popular jersey in Pullman these days, even though it’s been eight years since he played for Washington State.

Athletic director Pat Chun announced that WSU will be retiring Thompson’s number, hinting the Golden State All-Star will be back in Pullman for a game next season.

Thompson will join former WSU center Steve Puidokas, who played in Pullman from 1973-77, as the only other Cougar basketball player to have his number retired. The school retired Puidokas’ No. 55 near the end of his senior season in Pullman, which means it’s been 42 years since WSU last honored a player in this fashion.

SPRING FOOTBALL

• Redshirt-senior quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns in a scrimmage for Washington State. Brandon Arconado, a redshirt senior, caught seven passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

WHL PLAYOFFS

• Getting more shots on goal didn’t pay off for Everett as the Silvertips lost at home 6-3 to Spokane in the first game of the second round of playoffs in the Western Hockey League. Spokane converted on six of its 23 shots while Everett scored on just three of 32. Jackson Berezowski had two goals for host Everett.

SOFTBALL

• After an error in the first inning dropped the Huskies into an uncommon deficit, Washington (31-6, 8-3 Pac-12) roared back for a 6-2 road victory over California (21-17, 1-9). Morganne Flores’ 12th home run of the season tied the game up, with Taryn Atlee and Kaija Gibson helping with two-hit performances.

BASEBALL

• Host Arizona (15-14, 4-7 Pac-12) scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in sending the Huskies (14-11, 5-6) to their sixth defeat in a row, 14-2.

• Seattle University (7-22, 3-5 Western Athletic) pounded out a season-high 17 hits on its way to an 11-1 victory over visiting California Baptist (19-11, 4-4). Jarrod Billig allowed just three hits and one run in 62/3 innings of work. Connor O’Brien and Chase Wells collected three hits apiece for SU.

• Gonzaga (13-14, 6-5 West Coast Conference) split a doubleheader with Pacific (16-15, 4-7) in Spokane, winning the first game 9-7 and losing the second 6-0. Troy Johnston led the offense with three hits in the first game.

TRACK

• Washington topped Washington State in both the men’s and women’s portion of a dual meet in Seattle. The UW men won 103-60 and the UW women won 108-55.

ROWING

• The Washington men won all seven of their races in Redwood Shores, Calif., beating Northeastern in four races before winning three out of three against Stanford.

• The Washington women advanced to finals in all five of their races, winning four out five heats on the first day of the San Diego Crew Classic. Seattle Pacific’s varsity eight crew raced to a berth in grand final.